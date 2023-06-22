The Mummers Fancy Brigade Association announced on Thursday that this New Year's Day that you'll be able to watch the annual competition wherever you stream 6abc.

6abc to stream Fancy Brigade Finale on New Year's Day 2024

The Mummers gathered at the Courtyard by Marriott at the Philadelphia Navy Yard to make the big announcement.

Anthony Stagliano Jr. from the Fancy Brigade Association was there, as well as 6abc's Vice President for Multiplatform Programming, John Morris.

LIVE Casino is this year's title sponsor for the extravaganza.

Alicia Vitarelli be on hand to host the Fancy Brigade Finale.