A man will likely face a murder charge Monday in a case that led New York City police to search a Berks County landfill.NYPD officers combed through the dump in New Morgan earlier this month, as well as several other landfills.They were looking for the body of 40-year-old Michael Stewart.He was last seen at a pub on Staten Island on December 20.Investigators say a person described as a friend of the victim will be charged with the murder, though Stewart's body has not yet been found.-----