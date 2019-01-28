NEW MORGAN, Pa. (WPVI) --A man will likely face a murder charge Monday in a case that led New York City police to search a Berks County landfill.
NYPD officers combed through the dump in New Morgan earlier this month, as well as several other landfills.
They were looking for the body of 40-year-old Michael Stewart.
He was last seen at a pub on Staten Island on December 20.
Investigators say a person described as a friend of the victim will be charged with the murder, though Stewart's body has not yet been found.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps