mass shooting

Video appears to show moments leading up to South Street mass shooting

Police sources say two of those killed were innocent bystanders.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Video appears to show moments leading up to mass shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are reviewing a video that appears to capture the moments leading up to a deadly mass shooting on South Street Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. and left three people dead and 11 others injured.

Police sources say two of those killed were innocent bystanders.

The third victim, according to sources, is 34-year-old Greg "Japan" Jackson. He is the man seen on video wearing a white shirt. The video appears to show him pulling a gun out of his waistband before the shootout on the 200 block of South Street.

SEE ALSO: What we know about victims killed in South Street mass shooting

A man seen wearing a black t-shirt in the video was also shot and is in critical condition.

Authorities say officers assigned to the area heard the initial gunfire and quickly responded. Upon arrival, officers found several gunshot victims and an unknown man firing into a crowd of people, said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw during a Sunday afternoon briefing.

One officer pulled out his weapon and fired several times in the direction of the gunman. Police say the gunman fled, but it's believed he was hit by the officer's gunfire.

Philadelphia police confirm they received intel of potential problems on South Street and several other areas of the city by monitoring social media.

Mayor Jim Kenney told Action News there were 70 police officers in the immediate vicinity due to nearby events.

LATEST: 3 dead, 11 injured after shooting on South Street in Philadelphia
EMBED More News Videos

A barrage of bullets from multiple shooters left three people dead and nearly a dozen more wounded on South Street in Philadelphia.



The crowd along South Street swelled sometime after 8 p.m.

Action News asked city leaders what was done to disperse the crowd before the shooting. Police say it's too early to tell, adding that it's part of the investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiasouth streetmass shootingshootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MASS SHOOTING
Kenney on city violence: 'No price to pay for carrying illegal guns'
What we know about victims killed in South Street mass shooting
South Street shooting survivor recalls chaos after gunfire rang out
South Street business owners express concerns after mass shooting
TOP STORIES
New details on South Street shooting that left 3 dead, 11 wounded
What we know about victims killed in South Street mass shooting
First charity cricket tournament benefits Trenton Area Soup Kitchen
Pedestrian and vehicular traffic restrictions after mass shooting
South Street business owners express concerns after mass shooting
Kenney on city violence: 'No price to pay for carrying illegal guns'
Phillies rally late to hand Angels 11th straight loss
Show More
South Street shooting survivor recalls chaos after gunfire rang out
AccuWeather: Sunny start to the workweek
Teen shot over parking dispute in Philadelphia
Gas prices soar to record highs across region, Philly hits $5
Missing 2-year-old girl found safe in Philly, Amber Alert canceled
More TOP STORIES News