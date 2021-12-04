Authorities release new details in the murder of a Berks County man

BERKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials released new gruesome details Friday in the murder of a Berks County man back in October.The body of 28-year-old Anthony DelCollo was discovered in a park on Mount Penn in Lower Alsace Township on October 25.Authorities have now filed charges against 28-year-old Joseph Lachina and 47-year-old William Smoot.They say Smoot stabbed DelCollo twice through the back with a sword when DelCollo went to buy drugs from him.Lachina then allegedly ran over the victim with a car.Officials say DelCollo was murdered over a $300 drug debt owed to Smoot.Both Smoot and Lachina are being held on murder charges without bail.