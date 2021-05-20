New Jersey mother accused of killing toddler faces new charges in murder-for-hire plot

SICKLERVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Camden County, New Jersey woman, accused of killing her toddler back in 2018, is facing new charges for allegedly hatching a murder-for-hire plot.According to officials, 43-year-old Heather Reynolds and her boyfriend, Jeffrey Callahan, conspired to hire a hitman to kill an unnamed person.The Sicklerville woman is currently being held on multiple charges including first-degree murder in the May 10, 2018, death of her son, Axel Reynolds. During the investigation into Axel's death, detectives uncovered evidence that Reynolds and Callahan were allegedly conspiring to have another individual killed, officials said.The two were charged following an investigation into the reported plot.There was no word on a motive.