94-year-old man kills his wife, then himself in Bucks County murder-suicide: Police

Investigators say Florence Brown was dealing with dementia and her husband was her caregiver.

LANSDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Investigators have revealed that a fatal shooting in Bucks County on Tuesday was a murder-suicide.

According to police, a 93-year-old man shot and killed his wife inside their Lansdale home, then turned the gun on himself.

Officials say Stanley Brown called 911 just after noon from his home on Concord Place and told dispatchers he had just killed his 94-year-old wife, Florence.

While on the phone, dispatchers said they heard another gunshot.

When officers arrived at the scene, Florence Brown was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was unresponsive.

She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Stanley Brown died late Tuesday night after surgery, officials say.

Investigators say Florence Brown was dealing with dementia and her husband was her caregiver.