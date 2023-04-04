Farm market in Gloucester County destroyed after being hit by dump truck; driver sought

Police in Gloucester County, New Jersey are investigating a crash that destroyed a family-owned farm market.

"This is my business, this is how I pay my bills, this is how I feed my family," the owner of the market said.

A dump truck slammed into Murphy's Farm Market along Route 322 in Woolwich Township on Monday morning.

They've been selling locally-grown produce for years and now, because of the damage, they are shut down.

The owner says the crash was caught on their surveillance cameras. After the crash, the driver of the dump truck took off.

"This is my business, this is how I pay my bills, this is how I feed my family. I donate food to the needy, the churches," said owner Jacob Stecher. "It's not just me. This affects a lot of people."

Stecher says he hopes to rebuild after figuring out the damage costs with the insurance company.

In the meantime, nearby Dalton Farms is giving Murphy's a temporary space to sell its produce.