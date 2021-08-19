Shooting leaves teen dead in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy neighborhood

It happened just before 9 p.m. on the 6700 block of Musgrave Street in the city's East Mount Airy section.
Police say an 18-year-old man was shot one time in the face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The deadly shooting comes just 24 hours after a 15-year-old female was shot while she was playing basketball at the Jerome Brown Playground in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section.
She is currently hospitalized in extremely critical condition.
More than 137 people under the age of 18 have been shot in Philadelphia so far this year.
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting on Musgrave Street.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.