localish

This DJ with autism is inspiring others through his music

By Joyeeta Biswas, Vanessa Vasconcelos
EMBED <>More Videos

This DJ with autism is inspiring others through his music

FRESNO, Calif. -- There's nothing like watching a crowd sway to the beat of your creation.

Diego Vargas should know.

By day he's a student at California's Fresno City College, but by night, he's DJ and music producer Ne10.

"I just love the fact that I've created something that they're dancing to," he says. "It's such a great feeling."

Vargas was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) as a child, but that didn't keep him from chasing big dreams.

He fell in love with music in sixth grade, when he first played the saxophone. That love led him on a journey from the theater group, to his high school band, to electrifying events around the city with turntables.

But slowly, a new passion awoke - he longed to create his own music, the way his idols did.

"DJ Tiesto, Armin van Buuren, Benny Benassi... those folks that were big DJs back then, I always thought I wanted to be like them," he says. "I realized years later that there's more to it than just DJing. That's why I got into music production, audio engineering, start from the ground up... that's what I love about the fundamentals."

His goal is to work in a studio one day: "Let's just say anything with a fader or some buttons, I'll get to it!"

Vargas says autism makes some aspects of his life more difficult - anything to do with cognitive skills, problem-solving, and social interaction. But with the resources and help available these days, those with autism can achieve their dreams.

"There's so much as to what you can do. They say the sky is the limit, but literally, your imagination is the limit," he says.

His playlist, the Spectrum EP, was a labor of love to express his reality through music.

"It's to kind of show what it's like to be autistic without seeing it, but instead, hearing it," he says.

You can listen to it here, or learn more about DJ Ne10 and access his discography on his website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoautismspecial needs childrenmusicall goodbe inspiredkfsnlocalish
LOCALISH
This DJ with autism is inspiring others through his music
Digital eye strain: Why you may have it and what you can do about it
Mural honors music icon Jenni Rivera
Over? Under? Toilet paper-maker says the right way to hang TP is...
TOP STORIES
Lyft driver recalls rushing to helicopter crash site to save infant
Eagles back playing underdog role as they prep for Bucs, NFL playoffs
Temple rower says roommate, teammate sent her anti-Semitic text
Medical helicopter crash caught on video; wreckage being removed
AccuWeather: Arctic air could set stage for weekend storm
Woman found in Bucks County park may have been killed in Philly: DA
3 big names donating $15 million to Philly-area schools
Show More
Comfort dog tries to ease pain after deadly Fairmount fire
Ground is broken on $100M indoor water park in Atlantic City
5 reasons you should not deliberately catch omicron
Jim Gardner signs off from Action News at 11 | WATCH
Brady on facing Eagles in playoffs: 'Last time didn't go so well'
More TOP STORIES News