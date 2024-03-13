West Deptford High School held inclusive performance for local children with sensory needs in mind

This South Jersey high school put on an inclusive performance for students who might not normally get to see a live musical.

WEST DEPTFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- West Deptford High School held an exclusively adapted viewing for local elementary school students with sensory issues.

They made sure the students from Green-Fields Elementary School could experience a live musical when they might not get to do so otherwise.

Their production was exclusively adapted to fit the students' sensory needs, including seeing the dragon puppet before the show so it wasn't a surprise.

Strobe lights, the fog machine, and other adaptations were made from the original show to display for this audience.

While this exclusively adapted performance has already occurred, community members can still attend the main performances March 15th-17th at West Deptford High School.

For more information, check out their website.