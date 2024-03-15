'Spectrum Sports' opens gym for athletes of all abilities in Deptford, New Jersey

DEPTFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- 'Spectrum Sports,' the dream of two former special education teachers, has grown from a small after-school program into a new gym and play area.

The facility, which emphasizes inclusion for individuals with any kind of disability, opened officially last week in Deptford, New Jersey. It plays host to classes and sessions in martial arts, dance, yoga, fitness, sports, and more.

During the day, organizations from across the region bring their clients to play. Meanwhile, Spectrum Sports members tend to flock in at night after school or work.

