Thousands gather as Musikfest 2023 kicks off in Lehigh Valley

Music fans from around the world are converging in the Lehigh Valley for a highly-anticipated festival.

On Thursday night, the band AJR opened as the first headliner.

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Music fans from around the world are converging in the Lehigh Valley for a highly-anticipated festival.

Musikfest 2023 is officially underway in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

On Thursday night, the band AJR opened as the first headliner. Another 10 days of live performances are expected to follow.

Before the main event each night, local bands and artists will play on multiple stages throughout the festival grounds.

Musikfest runs through August 13.

6abc is a proud sponsor of Musikfest.

Click here for more information and a list of daily schedules.