Walk the Moon is the latest headliner announced for Musikfest 2023

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2.

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- If you're headed to Musikfest this summer, get ready to shut up and dance!

That's because the band Walk the Moon will be headlining the first Friday night of the festival - Aug. 4.

Other 2023 headliners include: AJR, G-Eazy, Dan + Shay, Walker Hayes, Keith Sweat & Monica, Goo Goo Dolls, Gabriel Iglesias, Maren Morris and Train.

The 40th Musikfest is scheduled for Aug. 4 - 13.

A record-breaking 1,240,000 people attended last year's festival.

The 11-day event featured over 500 free performances across 16 stages throughout the City of Bethlehem.