race in america

'We don't negotiate with terrorists': Muslim student says he's shocked by NJ teacher's remarks

Mohammed Zubi hasn't returned to school since his teacher's Tuesday morning remarks.
By Anthony Johnson
EMBED <>More Videos

Remarks directed at Arab American student shock NJ high school

RIDGEFIELD, N.J. -- An Arab American student said a teacher answered his question about homework with a remark on terrorists, making the high school senior feel uncomfortable and shocking fellow classmates Tuesday morning.

Mohammed Zubi told our sister station WABC that he asked the teacher for permission to finish an assignment at home during math class at Ridgefield Memorial High School, located about 3 miles west of New York City in Bergen County, New Jersey.

"He responded saying, 'We don't negotiate with terrorists,'" Zubi told WABC.

The 17-year-old Zubi, who is also Muslim, said the entire class and another teacher heard the comment.

"I look around in shock," Zubi said. "There's people laughing, and there's other people in shock. I turn around and ask my friend, 'Did he really just say that?' and she said, 'Yes.'"

Following the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, young American Muslims have grown up facing hostility, mistrust and suspicion. In a 2017 Pew Research Center survey of U.S. Muslims, nearly half of respondents said they experienced at least one instance of religious discrimination within the year before.

Fellow senior Nicholas Velez said he also heard the remark and reacted in shock.

"The teacher got close to him and said, 'We don't negotiate with terrorists,' knowing that Mohammed is Arabic and Muslim," Vuk Tomasese, another senior, told WABC.

The teacher, whose identity has not been verified, later approached Zubi and said, "I didn't mean it like that," according to a statement from the Council on American-Islamic Relations' New Jersey chapter.

"It's almost unbelievable. We're left speechless. Why would a teacher say this to a student?" said Selaedin Maksut, CAIR-NJ's executive director.

Zubi, captain of the school soccer team, has not returned to school since the teacher's aside.

"I don't feel like going back. I'm really uncomfortable," he said. "I don't want to see anyone, and I've been in my room all day -- don't want to see my friends, especially after what that teacher said to me."

Zubi's mother worked at Ridgefield High, and his older siblings graduated from the high school. His older brother, Anas Zubi, said he finds the remark very disturbing.

"To see my little brother, a minority, 17 years old, to hear a comment like that, it broke my heart," he said.

EMBED More News Videos

A family in Maplewood, New Jersey, says that their young daughter's teacher ripped her hijab off of her head, traumatizing the child.



WABC reached out to the school superintendent for comment. A spokesperson said the issue was a "personnel matter" and that the district has nothing more to say at this point.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew jerseyhigh schoolmuslimsu.s. & worldislamrace in america
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Students protest 'unlivable' conditions at Howard University
Racial disparities in air pollution plague tri-state metro area
Jury selection resumes slowly in Ahmaud Arbery slaying trial
NYC news: Thomas Jefferson statue removed from City Council chambers
TOP STORIES
Raiders defeat Eagles 33-22 | Watch the Live Postgame Show
SEPTA union authorizes strike if no agreement is made this week
Eagles RB Miles Sanders leaves game with ankle injury
James Michael Tyler, known for 'Friends,' dies of cancer
Alcohol shortage looms: 'They don't know what's coming'
Film crew voiced safety concerns before Alec Baldwin fired prop gun
Enjoy some family fun this fall at Gilbertsville Farm
Show More
Crews battle house fire in Mount Laurel
Ed Sheeran has COVID, will do performances from home
Halloween haunted houses: Check out some spooky local spots
Vaccines are 'likely' to be available to kids 5-11 early Nov.: Fauci
Vanessa Bryant says she learned about Kobe's death from social media
More TOP STORIES News