Tony Hale talks Season 2 of 'The Mysterious Benedict Society' on Disney+

A brand new episode of The Mysterious Benedict Society debuts Wednesday on Disney+.

The show just kicked off Season 2, which takes the four gifted orphans on another action-packed mission to save the world.

I chatted with Emmy award winner Tony Hale who plays twins Mr. Benedict and Mr. Curtain.

Benedict and Number Two have been kidnapped.

The kids must piece together the riddles and clues within a scavenger hunt to save them.

"The kids are on this massive adventure to find us," Hale says. "These kids solve problems in a way that I couldn't do as a 52-year-old man. I couldn't do it."

Hale says they are thrilled to be back for Season 2, tapping into more of "the gift" of Trenton Lee Stewart's book series.

"I love that Disney took a chance on this show," Hale says. "In a lot of shows, kids have superpowers. They're magical, all that kind of stuff. For these kids, the superpowers are their creativity, their intellect, their empathy, their problem-solving. Those are accessible superpowers that you don't see a lot on TV."

Hale also loves that this is the kind of show that families can enjoy together.

The second season of The Mysterious Benedict Society is streaming now on Disney+.