A stranger is being hailed a hero for saving people from a raging inferno in Cape May County over the weekend.It happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Chop Shop hair salon at US 9 and Roberts Avenue in Marmora.Fire officials say the blaze left multiple people trapped inside the building.That's when, they say, a mystery man saw what was happening, grabbed a ladder and climbed to the second floor to rescue those trapped.The business was destroyed.There's still no word on what started the blaze.