Mystery man saves people trapped in burning Cape May County salon

Mystery man rescues 8 trapped in burning hair salon. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 11, 2019.

MARMORA, N.J. (WPVI) --
A stranger is being hailed a hero for saving people from a raging inferno in Cape May County over the weekend.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Chop Shop hair salon at US 9 and Roberts Avenue in Marmora.

Fire officials say the blaze left multiple people trapped inside the building.

That's when, they say, a mystery man saw what was happening, grabbed a ladder and climbed to the second floor to rescue those trapped.


The business was destroyed.

There's still no word on what started the blaze.

