Video shows suspect wanted in connection with deadly shooting in Philadelphia

Officials said the suspect was last seen near the 2500 block of Allegheny Avenue.

6abc Digital Staff
Thursday, August 3, 2023 2:45AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released a new video of a man on Wednesday who is wanted in connection with a deadly confrontation.

The incident took place on the 3100 block of Stillman Street in North Philadelphia on June 27.

Police say an argument broke out between the suspect and a 22-year-old man, who was later identified as Nadir Smith.

Both people pulled out guns and opened fire at one another, according to police.

Smith died as a result of the shooting.

Officials said the suspect was last seen near the 2500 block of Allegheny Avenue.

If you recognize the suspect, Philadelphia police ask you to call them immediately.

