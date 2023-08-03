Video shows suspect wanted in connection with deadly shooting in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police released a new video of a man on Wednesday who is wanted in connection with a deadly confrontation.

Officials said the suspect was last seen near the 2500 block of Allegheny Avenue.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released a new video of a man on Wednesday who is wanted in connection with a deadly confrontation.

The incident took place on the 3100 block of Stillman Street in North Philadelphia on June 27.

Police say an argument broke out between the suspect and a 22-year-old man, who was later identified as Nadir Smith.

Both people pulled out guns and opened fire at one another, according to police.

Smith died as a result of the shooting.

If you recognize the suspect, Philadelphia police ask you to call them immediately.