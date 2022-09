There was no immediate word on what led up to the shooting.

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a person in Narberth, Pennsylvania Wednesday night.

NARBERTH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured a person in Narberth, Pennsylvania Wednesday night.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. at Montgomery Avenue and Price Street.

The view from Chopper 6 showed a heavy police presence in the area.

An unidentified victim was shot and rushed to the hospital with unknown injuries.

There was no immediate word on what led up to the shooting or whether anyone was arrested.