NASCAR champ presents $100K check to Philadelphia's Urban Youth Racing School

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- NASCAR driver Kyle Larson made a special stop on his championship tour Tuesday to the Urban Youth Racing School along Columbus Boulevard in Philadelphia.Larson is a big supporter of the school, which gives Black youth an opportunity to learn about the different facets of racing.His message was focused on the value of a second chance."Even before you get that second chance, you have to work hard to be deserving of it," Larson said. "But then when you get the second chance, you have to take advantage of it."Larson said he's doing just that. His victory in the NASCAR Cup Series last month comes after he was suspended last year for using a racial slur.He thanked the owners of the Philadelphia racing school for sticking by his side during the controversy.He's built a strong rapport with founders Anthony and Michelle Martin. Now he is paying it forward by presenting the school with a generous check of $100,000 to help the students."When you walk into the racing school, we don't turn students away just because they don't have the best grades," Michelle Martin said.For many students, UYRS is their second chance.William Johnson says Larson is a role model."I feel like this is a good way to learn how to not only learn to forgive Kyle after his incident, it's a good way for normal people like me and you to say, 'hey we can adapt this to our own lives,'" Johnson said.The owners intend to use the money toward buying more racing simulators and giving students scholarships.