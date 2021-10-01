Police respond to deadly shooting inside office building in Philadelphia's Logan section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are on the scene of a deadly shooting inside of an office building in the city's Logan section.
Police told Action News they were called to the 5200 block of Old York Road just before 11:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found one man shot in the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene at about 11:43 a.m.
Chopper 6 was over the scene and showed people rushing from inside the building and police officers on the scene.
Police said one person was in custody and a gun was recovered.
The investigation is ongoing.
