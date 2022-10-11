NYPD, New York lawmakers introduce new app to help protect transgender youth

The NYPD on Tuesday, launched new technology that officers can use on the street to expand its support of LGBTQAI+ New Yorkers. Darla Miles has the story.

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York -- In honor of National Coming Out Day, New York lawmakers and the NYPD announced a plan to protect transgender youth.

"The app we're talking about today, just of tremendous importance," former New York State Senator Tom Duane said.

"It will become an invaluable tool for providing crime victim assistance and facilitating community outreach and neighborhood policing," NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

The NYPD commissioner was joined by current and former lawmakers to roll out this new resource on National Coming Out Day, now in its 34th year.

The new app was installed Tuesday on the smartphones of the nearly 35,000 officers in the department.

It has interactive maps to make it easier to locate support and services in real time.

"If someone is looking for legal, medical shelter, mental health or a host of vital services they can now turn to any NYPD officer for assistance," Sewell said.

Hopefully, more members of the gay, transgender and non-binary community will turn to NYPD officers - especially after being banned from the Pride Parade in 2021 after a multitude of complaints that their presence was intimidating.

"Now NYPD officers will have that critical info at their fingertips and will be able to share it with the people we serve," Sewell said.

"On National Coming Out Day we are announcing our legislation to fight back in the war against transgender youth," New York State Senator Brad Hoylman said.

Meanwhile in the West Village on Tuesday, state legislators and members LGBTQ+ community laid out proposed legislation for gender affirming care -- crucial support not available in other states.

"We welcome transgender kids and their families to New York with open arms by making New York State a safe haven for these young people and their families," Hoylman said.

