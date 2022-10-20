National Geographic Content turns to HBCUs to train, develop future Explorers and filmmakers

Qualified students will receive a $10,000 scholarship and an invitation to an immersive two-week program in Washington, D.C.

National Geographic Content is investing in the next generation of explorers and storytellers with the National Geographic Media Scholarship program.

Now in its second year, the program is expanding to award $10,000 scholarships to students at six of the nation's historically Black colleges and universities: Texas Southern University, Grambling State University, Spelman College, Howard University, Alcorn State University and Virginia State University.

The program also offers the students the opportunity to attend the National Geographic Media Scholars Immersive Experience Program, a two-week visit to Washington, D.C., where students can learn about the company's lines of business from experts in the field of scientific discovery and storytelling. Students will also be paired with executive mentors for at least six months.

"At National Geographic, we are dedicated to being inclusive and telling inclusive stories that appeal to multicultural and multigenerational audiences. We understand that it requires an industry with diverse storytellers. We hope that the scholarship and mentor experience will help us strengthen our talent pool at National Geographic and within The Walt Disney Company. We want to be a destination for diverse storytellers," said Karen Greenfield, senior vice president, Inclusive Content, Diversity and Inclusion, National Geographic Content.

Pictured: Karen Greenfield, senior vice president, Inclusive Content, Diversity and Inclusion, National Geographic Content

Students in any class year who are majoring in media/communications or are interested in creative storytelling are encouraged to apply. The application deadline is Nov. 21, 2022. Applications can be downloaded HERE.

