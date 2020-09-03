Hurricane Nana makes landfall, weakens to tropical storm as other systems develop in the Atlantic Ocean

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a system with a 70 percent chance to develop into a tropical depression in the next five days. That system is located just off the west coast of Africa.
That system is moving at about 15 miles per hour. It moves over warmer water that could help the system strengthen next week.
The next system to become a named storm will take on the name Paulette.
At 1 a.m. Thursday, Hurricane Nana made landfall on the coast of Belize with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.
Hurricane #Nana made landfall around 1 AM CDT on the coast of Belize between Dangriga and Placencia with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km/h). A station on Carrie Bow Cay reported a wind speed of 61 mph (98 km/h) as Nana's center passed just to the south. pic.twitter.com/pidhudCtaK— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 3, 2020
Nana has since weakened to a tropical storm, but it continues to drop heavy rain in Belize, Mexico and Guatemala.
Meanwhile, Omar--the tropical storm that formed off the coast of North Carolina--continues to weaken as it heads east in the Atlantic Ocean.
Omar is now a tropical depression. It could remain at that strength into the weekend, but the system is not near any landmass.
There is a fourth tropical wave that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring in the Atlantic storm basin, but it currently only has a 30 percent chance to develop into a tropical depression in the next five days.
