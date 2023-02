Driverless cars available for rides around the site of Super Bowl 57 in Glendale

GLENDALE, Arizona (WPVI) -- State Farm Stadium, where the Eagles will face the Chiefs, is about nine miles from the city of Phoenix.

That means people will need a way to get around. One unique option: driverless cars!

The alternative is growing in popularity, and also highlights the big tech industry in the Phoenix region.

Action News' Christie Ileto takes us along for a ride.