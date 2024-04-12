WATCH LIVE

Driver assistance feature may be factor in deadly I-95 crash near Betsy Ross Bridge: NTSB

This is the second case of its kind that the board has investigated since February.

Friday, April 12, 2024
A Mustang hit two parked cars on the side of I-95 near the Betsy Ross Bridge last month, killing two people.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a deadly crash on I-95 last month that involved a Ford Mustang with an advanced, hands-free driving system.

The Mustang hit two parked cars on the side of the highway near the Betsy Ross Bridge, killing two people.

Chopper video over the fatal crash on I-95 near Bridesburg

The victims, both men from Philadelphia, were 20 and 22 years old.

Federal officials are looking to see if the advanced driver assistance system was in use at the time.

This is the second case of its kind that the board has investigated since February.

