76ers returning to a full Wells Fargo Center for Game 5 amid NBA fan incidents

"I think they're going to do great," said 76ers fan Tom Molino of South Philadelphia.
The crowd will be at 100% capacity at The Center for the first time since the pandemic hit.
"That's going to help them a heck of a lot. Fans rooting for them and everything," said Willie Gooden of Germantown.
Masks will still be required, but that won't stop 76ers fans from screaming.
The energy will be high. But with more fans in the stands, have come more incidents of unruly behavior around the NBA.
"It's crazy. It's just absolutely crazy," said Alexei Charov of Fairmount.
"I think the more disturbing thing is that it has happened in multiple venues in a short amount of time so I hope the league does something," said Kevin Beaford of South Philadelphia.
RELATED: Fan runs out on court, tackled by security at 76ers game in D.C.
On Monday night, during Game 4 of the Sixers-Wizards game in Washington D.C., a fan ran onto the court and was tackled by security.
"I don't know what's going on with these fans right now," stated 76ers head coach Doc Rivers.
"People have been stuck in the house for a long time. Social media is a big thing so every body wants clout one way or another so he got his 15 seconds of fame," added 76ers forward Tobias Harris.
At the Wells Fargo Center last week, a season ticket holder was banned for dumping popcorn on the Wizards' Russell Westbrook.
In New York, a man was caught spitting on Atlanta's Trae Young.
Three fans were banned from Utah Jazz games for vulgar and racist comments.
On Sunday, Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving was nearly hit by a water bottle.
"People just feel very entitled out here. They paid for their tickets -- great, I'm grateful that they're coming in to watch a great performance. But we're not at the theater. We're not throwing tomatoes and other random stuff at the people that are performing," Irving said.
The NBA released a statement saying in part:
"The return of more NBA fans to our arenas has brought great excitement and energy to the start of the playoffs, but it is critical that we all show respect for players, officials and our fellow fans. An enhanced fan code of conduct will be vigorously enforced..."