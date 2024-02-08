The 76ers entered Thursday ranked among the bottom five teams in the league in 3-point shooting.

Recap of all the Philadelphia 76ers moves ahead of NBA's trade deadline

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia 76ers were busy on Thursday ahead of the 3 p.m. NBA trade deadline.

The Sixers picked up Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers for Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round picks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Indiana Pacers' Buddy Hield reacts after hitting a three-point shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Hield, 31, has been one of the NBA's best 3-point shooters for years. He averaged 12 points per game on 38.4% shooting from behind the arc across 52 games this season for the Pacers. He has made 1,842 career 3-pointers, second to only Stephen Curry since entering the NBA in the 2016-17 season.

He addresses an obvious need for the 76ers, who rank in the bottom five in the NBA in both 3-point attempts and makes this season.

For a 76ers team that is dealing with several injury absences -- most notably reigning MVP Joel Embiid -- Hield is a welcome addition. He could be the first of multiple moves made by Philadelphia ahead of the deadline to fortify the roster for the stretch run, when there remains a chance Embiid could rejoin the franchise at some point after undergoing a knee procedure earlier this week.

76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz, left, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Philadelphia also moved Danuel House Jr. to the Detroit Pistons along with a 2024 second-round pick acquired from the New York Knicks, sources said, allowing Philadelphia to move itself below the luxury tax line and, between the two trades, open up multiple roster spots for potential buyout candidates. One possible option, sources told Wojnarowski, is future Hall of Famer Kyle Lowry, who is currently on the Charlotte Hornets after being sent there by the Miami Heat in a deal for Terry Rozier last month.

Hield also is on an expiring contract, allowing Philadelphia to both maintain its flexibility for this summer, when the 76ers could have max salary cap space, and have the option to retain him in free agency.

Korkmaz has spent his entire seven-year career in Philadelphia, averaging 6.8 points across 328 career games.

It was the first of two trades on the day for Morris, who arrived to Philadelphia in the James Harden trade earlier this year and averaged 6.7 points across 37 games for his hometown team.

In another deal, the Pacers attempted to fill the shooting void by acquiring Doug McDermott from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Morris, who is expected to be waived or bought out, and a 2029 second-round pick, sources told ESPN.

76ers trade Patrick Beverley, Jaden Springer

The 76ers made a pair of trades with fellow contenders atop the Eastern Conference standings in the closing moments before the NBA's trade deadline, sending Patrick Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks and Jaden Springer to the Boston Celtics for second-round picks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

For Beverley, 35, it means a reunion with the coach Doc Rivers, with whom he spent several seasons as part of the LA Clippers.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley (22) and Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Milwaukee, which has been searching for perimeter defensive help in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline, gets a player who fortifies a defensive unit that has struggled all season, entering Thursday's action ranked 18th in defensive rating.

Beverley, 35, averaged 6.3 points across 47 games for Philadelphia this season. The Bucks will be Beverley's sixth team since the start of the 2020-21 season.

Philadelphia received Cameron Payne and a 2027 second-round pick from the Bucks in exchange for Beverley. Payne, 29, is averaging 6.2 points and shooting 39.7% from 3-point range, giving Philadelphia a second strong 3-point shooter on deadline day after it acquired Buddy Hield earlier Thursday.

Springer, 21, is a strong defensive guard who has struggled with his outside shot, hitting 21.6% of his 3-pointers this season. But for a Celtics team looking to develop cheap contributors down their roster, it's a bet on developing him as a talent for down the road.

ESPN contributed to this report.