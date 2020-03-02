Neighbor jumps into action in Delaware fire that injured 7 people, including 2 critically

By
BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- A man is being hailed as a hero for rescuing a woman in a house fire in Bear, Delaware on Saturday night.

Firefighters were called to the unit block of Barrister Court around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said six people were injured from inside the home, including two critically.

"At some point, I noticed the screams were more serious," said Michael Rabb who reacted in just seconds when he saw his neighbor's house on fire while letting his dog out.

"I just bolted out the back towards the fire. There were neighbors at the scene, some were trying to douse the fires. The others were trying to get one of the residents out of the home," added Rabb.

Rabb says he found a woman right by the door and pulled her out. The woman and her husband are currently listed in critical condition.

"We pulled the woman out the house appeared it was going to collapse," he said.

Rabb, who was also injured in the fire, says he didn't act alone. Another good Samaritan was also treated for smoke inhalation.

"This was truly neighbors helping neighbors. It wasn't one person, it was a group of people that decided this family needed help," Rabb said.

The fire still under investigation.

Michael Chionchio, the assistant state fire marshal for Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said he estimates around $300,000 worth in damages to the house.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bearrescuefire
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Best friends learn they are sisters after 17 years
5-car crash under investigation in Germantown
Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in US
Safe injection sites not welcome in Philly: Protesters
Dinner party sends 12 people to hospital
Temple, Villanova urging self-isolation for study-abroad students
Stolen ambulance suspect still in hospital after chase
Show More
Man shot by police during Doylestown standoff has died
First positive case of coronavirus in NYC, Governor Cuomo confirms
Man who stole ambulance, led Philly police on chase: "I want my wife"
Pete Buttigieg to suspend presidential campaign: ABC News
Several injured, 1 fatally, following multiple fires
More TOP STORIES News