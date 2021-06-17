New Zealand model and competitive eater devours 2.5-pound burrito in 81 seconds

A New Zealand model and competitive eater did it in less than 90 seconds.
Nela Zisser finished the chain restaurant Mad Mex's "one-kilo burrito" in just one minute and 21 seconds. She shared the impressive feat on YouTube.
In the video, Zisser notes that she's undertaken the challenge to eat the 1.13 kg (2.5 pounds) burrito from Mad Mex a number of times in the past.
But this time, she smashed her record.
"That's insane, it's the best time I've ever gotten," Zisser says at the end of the challenge, which she shared to her YouTube channel on May 28.
Her YouTube account chronicles such food feats as wolfing down 10 Burger King Whoppers in 17 minutes, devouring a chicken and waffles tower in five minutes, and consuming a 2.2-pound jar of Nutella in under four minutes.
