Food & Drink

New Zealand model and competitive eater devours 2.5-pound burrito in 81 seconds

EMBED <>More Videos

Model and competitive eater devours 2.5-pound burrito in 81 seconds

Have you ever been hungry enough to eat a big burrito in one sitting? What about one weighing 2.5 pounds?

A New Zealand model and competitive eater did it in less than 90 seconds.

Nela Zisser finished the chain restaurant Mad Mex's "one-kilo burrito" in just one minute and 21 seconds. She shared the impressive feat on YouTube.

In the video, Zisser notes that she's undertaken the challenge to eat the 1.13 kg (2.5 pounds) burrito from Mad Mex a number of times in the past.

But this time, she smashed her record.

"That's insane, it's the best time I've ever gotten," Zisser says at the end of the challenge, which she shared to her YouTube channel on May 28.

Her YouTube account chronicles such food feats as wolfing down 10 Burger King Whoppers in 17 minutes, devouring a chicken and waffles tower in five minutes, and consuming a 2.2-pound jar of Nutella in under four minutes.

MORE | Competitive eater Raina Huang takes on massive 7-pound burrito
EMBED More News Videos

Can competitive eater Raina Huang eats a 7lb burrito?



MORE | 124-pound mom sets eating record by downing 13 pounds of steak
EMBED More News Videos

Molly Schuyler ate three complete steak dinners in less than 20 minutes.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcompetitioneating contestyoutubebuzzworthyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News