u.s. & world

Nelson Mandela's 2003 hand-washing PSA serves as good reminder today

A 2003 video of Nelson Mandela teaching a child how to properly wash his hands serves as a good reminder in a world crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The public service announcement, which was resurfaced this week by the Nelson Mandela Foundation, shows the late activist and former South African president using soap and water while instructing the boy to wash and rinse thoroughly.

"While we continue to deliver safe water and sanitation to all our people, only you can protect yourself through good hygiene," the PSA's narrator says.

"Everybody should practice good hygiene," Mandela continues.

Health officials say regular and thorough hand washing is one of the best ways to reduce your risk of contracting COVID-19.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends thorough and frequent handwashing as a way to protect oneself from a COVID-19 infection.

Use soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, the CDC advises.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnelson mandelasouth africacoronavirusu.s. & worldhygiene
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
'Tequila fairy' lifts spirits of workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News