Netflix looking to create $900M production facility at former Fort Monmouth Army base in New Jersey

EATONTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) -- New Jersey is one step closer to building a new Netflix studio in the state.

Netflix wants to create a $900 million production facility at the former Fort Monmouth Army base in Eatontown, Monmouth County.

The Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority is opening up a public comment period this week.

Back in December, Netflix said it hoped to open a central point for its East Coast operations at this location.

The streaming service plans to build 12 sound stages, production support and a back lot.