Neve Campbell returning as Sidney Prescott in 'Scream 7': 'I couldn't be more thrilled'

Horror film fanatics rejoice: Neve Campbell is coming back to the "Scream" franchise.

On Tuesday, Campbell posted a picture to her verified Instagram showing the title page of a script for an "Untitled Scream 7" film, writing in the caption, "Sidney Prescott is coming back!"

Campbell famously played Sidney in the original hit "Scream" movie directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson in 1996. She returned to portray the hardy nemesis to the Ghostface killer in four of the slasher franchise's sequels, most recently in 2022's fifth installment, also titled "Scream."

Her character was notably absent, however, from last year's "Scream VI," which was reportedly due at least in part to a salary dispute.

She told Variety in June 2022 that she felt the offer to appear in the sequel "did not equate to the value" she's brought to the franchise as its principal star.

Neve Campbell appears in 2022's "Scream."

She made reference to her "Scream VI" negotiations in her post Tuesday, writing, "I'm very happy and proud to say I've been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn't be more thrilled!"

Campbell discussed her absence from "Scream VI," which starred Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, at an event in January. She told Indiewire at the time, "I just really felt the need to stand up and say that I don't think I would have been treated that way if I was a man carrying a franchise for 25 years."

Original "Scream" scribe Williamson will be directing the seventh installment, according to the script shown on Campbell's social media.

"This was (Williamson's) baby and it's his brilliant mind that dreamt up this world. Kevin is not just an inspiration as an artist but has been a dear friend for many years," the "Party of Five" star added.

Williamson has one previous directing credit, for 1999's Katie Holmes-starring thriller "Teaching Mrs. Tingle" featuring Helen Mirren.

The "Scream" movies make up one of the bestselling horror franchises in history, with the first film - costarring Drew Barrymore, Courteney Cox and Rose McGowan - becoming a cultural reference point and inspiration for many horror films to follow.

The most recent installment, set in New York City, made over $165 million at the box office globally in 2023. The franchise as a whole has raked in almost $580 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

CNN's Alli Rosenbloom contributed to this story.



