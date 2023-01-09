Coalition created to fight construction of new Philadelphia 76ers arena near Chinatown

"This community has been around here for 150 years. We are not stupid. We know that this is a land grab," a coalition leader said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One group continues its push to oppose the planned 76ers arena for Center City Philadelphia.

They announced the "Chinatown Coalition to Oppose the Arena" on Monday morning.

The proposed $1.3 billion arena, called 76 Place, would sit along Market Street between 10th and 11th streets, neighboring Chinatown.

The new coalition said it has obtained the signatures of the owners of at least 90 businesses that are in opposition to the arena.

Opponents of the arena said its construction would destroy Chinatown.

"This community has been around here for 150 years. We are not stupid. We know that this is a land grab. We know that billionaire developers' interest is taking our land and erasing our community," said Steven Zhu, president of the Chinese Restaurant Association of Greater Philadelphia.

The Sixers argue the arena will help the city, and the developers have said they'll continue to work to gain trust and ease concerns.

Developers plan to demolish a block of the Fashion District Mall to make room.

Demolition for the proposed area would start in 2026, construction would begin in 2028, and the arena would open in September 2031.