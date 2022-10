The video shows a person jumping into a Honda Civic and fleeing the William Penn Village Apartments on February 11, 2015.

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Investigators in New Castle, Delaware are hoping new surveillance video will help solve a cold murder case.

Investigators say two masked gunmen confronted a woman and her son and forced their way into their apartment.

The suspect then shot and killed her boyfriend Kelvin Powers.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Castle County police.