Woman dead after fire erupts in New Castle, Delaware home

Pictured: The scene of a fire on Simonds Drive in New Castle, Delaware on August 3, 2021.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10927378" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Twenty-two-year-old Maxwell Berry of Norwalk, Ohio is accused of assaulting a male flight attendant and inappropriately touching two female flight attendants on the July 31 flight.

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A woman is dead after a fire on Tuesday morning in New Castle, Delaware.Rescuers were called to the unit block of Simonds Drive around 10 a.m.A New Castle County police officer was among the first on the scene.Investigators say that officer tried entering the home to save the woman inside, but was pushed back by the smoke.It wasn't until the fire was brought under control, and firefighters could make their way inside, that the victim was found.She was pronounced dead at the scene.Neighbors describe the victim as a sweet woman who kept to herself, but was always friendly.Ginger Thomas, who lives next door, says she simply can't believe this happened."You never know when it's your time. So, I mean, it's just a shock to us. Like I said, we've been here a long time and for her to pass like that, it is so sad," Thomas said.With fire officials adding that this, at least, seems like another one of those tragedies that could have been prevented."This will be Delaware's fifth fire death this year and unfortunately we found no smoke alarms, as of yet, in this part of the investigation," said Delaware Asst. State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.