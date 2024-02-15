Police respond after shooting victim arrives at fire station in New Castle, Delaware

Police respond after shooting victim arrives at New Castle fire station

Police respond after shooting victim arrives at New Castle fire station

Police respond after shooting victim arrives at New Castle fire station

Police respond after shooting victim arrives at New Castle fire station

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police were called to a fire station in New Castle, Delaware on Thursday afternoon after a shooting victim showed up.

Officers responded to the Wilmington Manor Fire Company in the 300 block of N. DuPont Highway around 3:30 p.m.

One person was transported to ChristianaCare Hospital. There was no immediate word on that person's condition.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Bassett Ave in Wilmington Manor and vehicles fled from there.

One of the victims then arrived at the fire company.

Another vehicle was stopped by police at Route 9 and I-295. It's not clear if there was another victim in that vehicle.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.