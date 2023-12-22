Bill to allow some New Jersey 17-year-olds to vote in primary elections

Bill to allow some New Jersey 17-year-olds to vote in primary elections

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A bill that would allow some 17-year-olds in New Jersey to vote in primary elections is making its way to Governor Phil Murphy's desk.

The measure allows 17-year-old voters to participate in June primaries if they turn 18 by the general election.

Supporters believe this will foster good voting habits among young residents of the Garden State.

The bill faced opposition from Republicans but advanced along party-line votes on Thursday.

If signed into law, it would take effect on January 1st, 2026, meaning it would not impact the next presidential election.

New Jersey previously attempted to extend the right to vote to 17-year-olds in 2016, but then-Governor Chris Christie vetoed the measure.