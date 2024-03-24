New Jersey's first lady Tammy Murphy suspends Senate campaign against Andy Kim

New Jersey's first lady Tammy Murphy suspends Senate campaign against Andy Kim

New Jersey's first lady Tammy Murphy suspends Senate campaign against Andy Kim

New Jersey's first lady Tammy Murphy suspends Senate campaign against Andy Kim

New Jersey's first lady Tammy Murphy suspends Senate campaign against Andy Kim

TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey's first lady Tammy Murphy is ending her Senate campaign, cutting short what was shaping up to be a protracted Democratic primary against Rep. Andy Kim.

Murphy announced her decision in a video posted Sunday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

She was leaving the race "after many busy, invigorating and, yes, challenging months."

"I have been genuine and factual throughout, but it is clear to me that continuing in this race will involve waging a very divisive and negative campaign -- which I am not willing to do," she continued, going on to urge party unity ahead of the general election.

"I know the best thing we can do for New Jersey is to unite and focus on the real issues at hand," she said.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.