Health & Fitness

New Jersey reports more than 2,000 new COVID cases; Murphy to 'take action'

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey received 2,104 new positive COVID-19 test results, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday. Since Monday, the state has recorded 6,408 additional cases.

The statewide positivity rate for all tests recorded on November 1st was 7.74%. The statewide rate of transmission is currently 1.26. New Jersey reported 12 additional COVID-19 deaths.

RELATED: Pennsylvania health officials report 2,900 additional COVID-19 cases marking highest 1-day total

"How close are we to doing something? Close. So bear with us, we will clearly be taking action," Murphy said. "We are looking at a number of different steps that we're going to need to take."


New Jersey schools saw 24 new cases stemming from eight newly confirmed instances of in-school transmission. There have been 146 total cases linked to 36 outbreaks since the start of the school year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstrentonhealthnew jersey newscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. could have 'overwhelming majority' of votes counted today
Officers in Walter Wallace Jr. shooting identified; bodycam video released
2020 presidential election: Biden pushes closer to victory
Judges dismiss Trump claims in Georgia, Michigan
What's the hold up? Why counting ballots is taking so long
How many electoral votes does each state have?
Father, 9-month-old son found shot inside vehicle
Show More
Bucks County chiropractor found dead inside home
Pa. reports 2,900 new COVID-19 cases; highest 1-day total
LIVE Election Results for Pa., NJ and Del.
Trump sues in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan; asks for Wis. recount
Trump supporters swarm vote centers in Michigan, Arizona
More TOP STORIES News