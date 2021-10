SALEM COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus in Salem County Friday afternoon.The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Parvin Mill and Almond roads.County officials say a school bus and another vehicle slammed into each other at the intersection.Injuries have been reported, but there is no word on the extent at this time.It is not clear if the bus was carrying students at the time of the incident.