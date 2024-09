SEPTA bus crash knocks over utility pole after hitting electrical wires in Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A SEPTA bus crash caused a mess in Upper Darby Wednesday morning.

It happened in Delaware County on Long Lane near Guilford Road at 4 a.m.

The bus hit electrical wires, leaving a utility pole snapped off and bringing down a transformer.

The bus was not in service at the time and police did not report any injuries.