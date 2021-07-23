feel good

South Jersey family celebrates quadruplets' 1st birthday

By and Heather Grubola
NJ family celebrates quadruplets' 1st birthday

SWEDESBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey family is celebrating a big milestone.

One year ago, the Stepenosky family from Swedesboro, New Jersey, tripled in size with the addition of quadruplets.

"I have been planning a first birthday party for probably the past 10 years, so I went a little overboard," said Jennifer Stepenosky.

Nicholas Stepenosky said, "Just really amazing to see how far they have come from last year until now."

Parents Nicholas and Jennifer say it's also the first sense of normalcy they've had now that family and friends are vaccinated.

When they first found out they were pregnant, it was early 2019, right before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everybody was kind of locked down, and boom, now we're kind of unlocking and going out, and we have four kids," said Jennifer.

Caitlin, Elliott, Addison and Amelia were born at 27 weeks, weighing under three pounds each.

They all are now happy and healthy, celebrating one year.

Parents are also celebrating some small victories themselves.

"I think bath time is an Olympic sport with four babies. We have it down to about a half-hour science. So we've gotten pretty good with that," said Jennifer.

They admitted some days can be overwhelming, but they have support and gratitude.

