Education

New Jersey legislators propose bill for later high school start times to boost mental health

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the average start time for New Jersey schools is 7:51 a.m.
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News at Noon - April 5, 2022

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two lawmakers from New Jersey are proposing a bill to prohibit start times for high schools to be no earlier than 8:30 a.m. beginning in the 2024-2025 school year.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the average start time for New Jersey schools is 7:51 a.m., compared to the national average of 8 a.m.

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Senator Vin Gopal, who co-sponsored the bill, said the national picture for child mental health is worsening after two incredibly tough pandemic years to the detriment of students and their educational outcomes.

"Overwhelmingly, the research and success stories out of other states' school districts show that the benefits of later start times to students' holistic well-being, in terms of both mental health and academic performance, easily outweigh the costs," Coughlin said.

The legislators cited a recent study that found that teens starting school before 8:30 a.m. can be at particular risk of experiencing depression and anxiety.

"Sleep is fundamental to students' mental and physical well-being," Gopal said. "Ensuring students are getting enough rest is an important first step toward addressing the alarming rise in student mental health issues we're seeing in New Jersey."

NJAAP's Task Force on Adolescent Sleep & School Start Times has long advocated for later start times and has been working to educate about the importance of improved adolescent sleep and mental health.



The bill would need to be passed by both the state Senate and Assembly and signed by Gov. Phil Murphy to become law.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationtrentonlegislationhigh schoolschoolstudents
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Drug ring operating in Philly area busted; 83 pounds of meth seized
Mother of teen shooting victim: 'I need to know what happened'
4-year-old child dies after being shot by juvenile in Chester
White House to extend student loan pause through August
Philly health officials watch new variant, suggest masking indoors
Eagles' big draft trade puts Jalen Hurts on the clock
Police: Teen shot while sitting inside car in West Philly
Show More
Second arrest made in connection to Sacramento mass shooting
Tiger Woods says he's planning to play the Masters
Obama touts health care law, calls it 'high point' of tenure
Opening Day: Jersey Shore staple coming to Citizens Bank Park
William Penn junior throws 1st perfect game in school history
More TOP STORIES News