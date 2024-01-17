WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

New Jersey governor eases restrictions on breweries in the state

Breweries, distilleries, and other companies can now also manufacture up to 300,000 barrels a year.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, January 17, 2024 4:37AM
New Jersey governor eases restrictions on breweries in the state
New Jersey governor eases restrictions on breweries in the state
WPVI

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- New Jersey liquor laws got a major overhaul on Tuesday.

Governor Phil Murphy signed new legislation that lifts food and event restrictions on breweries in the Garden State.

SEE ALSO | NJ governor signs legislation to give pay raises to lawmakers, future governor

It also boosts the number of places that can serve alcohol, including shopping malls.

Breweries, distilleries, and other companies can now also manufacture up to 300,000 barrels a year.

That's an increase from 10,000 a year.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW