New Jersey governor eases restrictions on breweries in the state

Breweries, distilleries, and other companies can now also manufacture up to 300,000 barrels a year.

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- New Jersey liquor laws got a major overhaul on Tuesday.

Governor Phil Murphy signed new legislation that lifts food and event restrictions on breweries in the Garden State.

It also boosts the number of places that can serve alcohol, including shopping malls.

That's an increase from 10,000 a year.