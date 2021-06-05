Society

New Jersey bishops say Catholics must go back to church this weekend

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ bishops say Catholics must go back to church this weekend

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, Catholics were not required to attend weekly mass as they received a special dispensation.

But that is changing now, and in some areas, parishioners are expected back at mass this weekend.

New Jersey has one of the largest Catholic populations in the nation, so this news affects many people.

A large number of those people were in attendance Friday for a mass and commencement ceremony for Camden Catholic High School graduates.

Many of them were proud parents packed into the Camden Catholic High School gym to see 180 seniors get their diplomas.

In the Catholic Church, it is considered a grave sin to skip mass without a valid reason. The bishops are not giving unvaccinated people a pass to stay home.

And there are no exceptions for children under 12 who are not eligible for vaccines.

Most Action News spoke with say they are okay with it.

"I think it's time for us to go back to life, and a lot of people take comfort in going to mass, and that's where people should be if that's where they're comfortable. And people who wanna continue to watch from home can do so," said Tracy Edwards of Marlton, N.J.

In Delaware and the Maryland Eastern Shore, the Catholic Diocese is obligating parishioners to go back to mass beginning June 26.

At the Philadelphia Archdiocese, a spokesman says the obligation to attend mass has not been reinstated.

But they strongly encourage all those who wish to attend to do so.

Still, some people say they still don't feel comfortable.

"I think that more time is needed because this is something that we knew nothing of. And I think it's still foreign to us, so I think to each their own," said Ella Roberts of Gloucester Township.

Several dioceses in New Jersey are lifting capacity restrictions, social distancing, and mask requirements.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycherry hillsocietycatholic churchcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News