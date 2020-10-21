Two children killed in Trenton shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- An 8-year-old girl, and 16-year-old boy were shot and killed in Trenton late Tuesday night.The shooting happened at home on the 200 block of Mulberry Street at 10:30 p.m.The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office says preliminary information is that a suspect shot into the second floor of a home hitting the siblings.The motive for the shooting is not yet know.Authorities expect to be able to release more details on Wednesday.The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police are investigating the shooting.