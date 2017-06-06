Troubled Trenton hotel shut down for safety violations. Nora Muchanic reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on June 6, 2017.

TRENTON (WPVI) -- The Lafayette Park Hotel & Suites in downtown Trenton was recently ordered closed by the State of New Jersey Department of Community Affairs because it says managers failed to fix the sprinkler and fire alarm systems along with a number of other safety violations.

Contractors were at the hotel Tuesday addressing some of the complaints.

"They are minor really. We're just inspecting the kitchen (today)," contractor Tim Gallo said.

The 197 room hotel was once owned by the city and has had a number of operators over the years including Marriott and Wyndham. It was purchased at auction in 2013 by Edison Broadcasting.

"We used to always come to this hotel especially for the meals, but we had to stop...I really think it has to do with management," Diane Thompson of Somerset, NJ said.

When Action News visited the hotel we were told managers were not available to speak to us.

Eric Maywar runs a book shop directly across from the troubled hotel. He has high hopes for the place if management can address the issues the hotel is facing.

"Definitely it's a place that can succeed. During the times when things are running right, the place is full," Maywar said.

The Department of Community Affairs says the hotel will remain closed until all of the violations are fixed.