Last day to apply for mail-in ballot for New Jersey primary election

REMINDER: May 31 is your last day to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot by mail for the Primary Election on June 7.
Early voting runs June 3 through June 5, leading up to Primary Day on June 7.
To vote in this year's Primary Election, there are three ways:
1. By Mail (postmarked by 8 PM June 7)
2. In-person Early Voting (June 3-5)
3. On Election Day (by 8PM June 7)
Learn more at https://t.co/zLQu7O8lvD #NJVotes
That is also the deadline to have your mail-in ballots post-marked.
You can click here to find a secure ballot drop location near you.
Polls are open for in-person voting on election day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Click here to find your polling place.
You can find ongoing election coverage at 6abc.com/election.