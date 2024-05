New Jersey's primary election will be held on June 4, 2024.

New Jersey voter registration deadline is Tuesday to vote in 2024 primary election

Tuesday is the last day to register to vote for the 2024 New Jersey primary election.

You'll need your date of birth and a valid ID or your social security number.

You can register online at NJ.gov. There's also a paper application you can download, print, and send in to your election office.

You must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old and a resident of the county for 30 days before the election.

The election is on June 4.