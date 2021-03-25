schools

NJ educators, parents applaud Governor Murphy saying in-person learning expected to return in fall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Cherry Hill School District is excited about Governor Phil Murphy announcing he's fully expecting students back in the classroom for in-person learning, five days a week, by this fall.

"It's exciting; children belong in schools," said Joseph Meloche, the superintendent for the Cherry Hill Public School District. "We know that our teachers do an incredible job with them."

Meloche said the governor's announcement comes just in time as the district was already planning for all in-person learning for the upcoming school year.

Many parents said they were happy with Murphy's announcement too.

"Yeah, it's a good idea to be in school," said Lorraine Durso, a parent of a student at Cooper Elementary.

"Virtual kindergarten has been really difficult for him, and it's just they don't want to learn on a computer," said Patricia Villano, a parent of a kindergartner at Cooper.

Right now schools like Cooper Elementary in Cherry Hill have a mix of options. Cooper has four days in-person, hybrid learning, and virtual learning as choices.

"I like learning in-person better cause you can see all your friends and teacher," said Anthony, a fourth grade student at Cooper.

But come the fall, schools in New Jersey should plan to have in-person learning as the only option.

"I'm a full-time working mom, and I have to kind of split my time between my actual job and teaching my son," said Ramona Hamill, a parent who is for all in-person instruction.

Cooper's principal said in-person instruction is especially necessary for primary learners.

"It is important for them to be in school, and these are critical years," said Rebecca Tiernan, the principal of Cooper Elementary.

The superintendent said districtwide about 60 percent of students are currently learning in-person, and by the fall, in-person learning will also help teachers, who have currently been instructing virtually and in person at the same time.
